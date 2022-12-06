



Local author José Francisco González Amorós was amongst the special guests of a Winter Fantasy at ‘Los Pasos’ Municipal Nursery School in Rojales.

“Josè was a guest at the reading animation activity that the teaching team prepared to immerse everyone for a few moments in the magical atmosphere that characterises his successful novel.

“It has been a pleasure for us to have him with us and from the Department of Education we hope to continue collaborating with these activities,” said a spokesperson from Rojales Town Hall.