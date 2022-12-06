



Tis the season to be merry, why not come and enjoy Christmas Carols with Sonrisas Harmony. We sing in four-part A Capella harmony. Gaudete is always a favourite with the audience, our repertoire is sung in English, Spanish and even a taster of Swedish as Sonrisas Harmony are a multinational Chorus. We are performing at many venues over the coming days;

Wednesday 7th December Christmas Carols by candlelight at Encarnacion Los Alcazares at 18.30pm

Friday 9th December Carol Singing at Galins Restaurant Oasis Boulevard (Exit Los Alcazares Norte AP7) 15.00 pm

Saturday 10th December Christmas comes to Perlitas Rio Nalon Los Alcazares 15.00pm

Thursday 15th December Christmas Carols by the sea at Spinosas Ave Radio Baliza Oscar(GM 584929)

We have private bookings in addition to the above, so we are unable to take anymore bookings for this year. So, if you would like to book us for any event in 2023, please book early as we already have enquiries.

If you like singing, why not come along to one of our rehearsals. We have over 25 members and a great social calendar too, or Contact Lynda on 672192222 email sonrisasharmony@outlook.com

Join our FB page: Sonrisas Harmony (A cappella chorus) or find us on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@sonrisasharmonychorus