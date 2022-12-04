



Firstly On Saturday 26 November the Torrevieja U3A Hiking and Walking Group stepped out in glorious autumnal weather to explore the beautiful countryside of the Sierra de Benejuzar, a protected natural park with many walking and cycling trails. The group visited several places of interest along the route.

Sunday 27th had a large number of the Petanca group turn up for their weekly meeting. Again a pleasant and entertaining afternoon out.

This was followed on Monday 28th by the November meeting of the Torrevieja U3A which proved to be a bit of a surprise for all, as apart from the appointed speaker and entertainer, Gitte Lund, a member of the Torrevieja foreign residents dept arrived to give information on voting and we also had a representative of a local abogado who provided details of the new visas that are being offered to non EU residents.

The official speaker for the meeting was Alison Mees who is an accomplished wildlife photographer who has had a long career photographing African animals in their natural habitats and also specialises in the preservation of Cheetahs in particular. She gave us quite a detailed resume of her career accompanied by an excellent slide show of just some of the many photos she has produced over the years. Alison runs camping trips in the wild for the more adventurous. Details can be found on her websites.

On the 29th a large number of U3A members joined the Eurotours 3 day trip to Valencia. The visit started with a n interesting boat trip on lake Albufera which was followed by a Menu del Dia before finally arriving at the hotel late afternoon. The weather remained good for the whole visit until departure time when the skies opened up!

1st December saw the CAD group meet up for their weekly lively debates whilst in the afternoon the Social Bridge group met up for their weekly games.

Friday 2nd December was the date for the Christmas lunch which was held at Stan and Ollies in El Raso. The group took over the whole of the restaurant and were treated to an excellent meal. A big thank you to Jean Law who has for many years successfully organised our monthly lunches.

Several other groups also had meetings during the week. As stated above, it has been a pretty busy week for all of the association.

Decembers monthly meeting will be held on the earlier date of the 12th when we will be entertained by members of the popular ‘Just Brass? who will be playing Carols for us all to sing along to. Jokes and funny stories will be provided by their MC Ian and a good time should be had by all.

This will be the last meeting of 2022. Meetings will resume again on Monday 30th January 2023.

If anyone is interested in more detailed information about any of the foregoing or would like to join us in the new year, then all you need to do is visit our website torreviejau3a.org where you will find details on how to join and information on all the activities that are available to the members

Barry Weston

Torrevieja U3A Press Officer