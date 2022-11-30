



All of the public hospitals managed by the Ribera health group, under administrative concession in the Valencian Community and in Madrid, the Vinalopó and Torrejón university hospitals and the Denia hospital, have received the TOP20 award for best Global Management in the category of “Large general hospitals”.

In addition to these three recognitions, the Torrejón University Hospital has received the TOP20 award for the Digestive Area with General Surgery, and for the Level I ICU without Neurosurgery. For its part, the University Hospital of Vinalopó has collected TOP20 awards for the Nervous System Area Level I without Neurosurgery and Musculoskeletal Level I without back surgery. And in the case of the Denia Hospital, the specific TOP20 have recognized the Nervous System Area Level 1 without Neurosurgery, Kidney and urinary tract Level 1 with medical Nephrology, and Respiratory Level 1 without Thoracic Surgery of this health centre.

These awards are based on the comparison of results between more than 200 Spanish health centres, which voluntarily submit to the evaluation of some thirty indicators, and a scientific commission distinguishes those centres with the best performance and the highest quality and efficiency of care, in aspects such as the efficient management of the hospital stay and surgery without admission, in comparison with the measure of readmissions, complications and mortality, adjusted for risk.

The management teams of the three public hospitals managed by the Ribera health group have expressed their satisfaction with the recognition of the work of the health group’s professionals, “because for yet another year they show that we are committed to a health model responsible, excellent and efficient, which is committed to personalised attention with the best technology”.

They have regretted, however, that the University Hospital of Torrevieja, managed by the group until last year when it reverted back to public management, which was previously recognised for excellence, is no longer among the winners.