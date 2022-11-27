



Pilar de la Horadada is to construct 38,000 square meters of sports, leisure and parking facilities facing the sea in Las Higuericas. Included amongst the facilities will be a car park for 500 vehicles, a concert venue, three beach volleyball courts, two beach football courts, a running circuit, a picnic area and a pump truck circuit.

Other stories featured in Monday’s Leader Newspaper include San Javier’s entry into the space race and the 100th birthday party for Villamartin resident Audrey Smith.