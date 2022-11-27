Pilar de la Horadada is to construct 38,000 square meters of sports, leisure and parking facilities facing the sea in Las Higuericas. Included amongst the facilities will be a car park for 500 vehicles, a concert venue, three beach volleyball courts, two beach football courts, a running circuit, a picnic area and a pump truck circuit.

Other stories featured in Monday’s Leader Newspaper include San Javier’s entry into the space race and the 100th birthday party for Villamartin resident Audrey Smith.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR