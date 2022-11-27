



Pilar de la Horadada is to construct 38,000 square meters of sports, leisure and parking facilities facing the sea in Las Higuericas

Included amongst the facilities will be a car park for 500 vehicles, a concert venue, three beach volleyball courts, two beach football courts, a running circuit, a picnic area and a pump truck circuit.

The scheme was announced by the Councillor for Infrastructures, Rufino Lancharro, who described the initiative as an “ambitious” project that “will completely renovate the two municipal plots” in front of Las Higuericas beach.

He explained that ” it is a project that will be divided into several phases, where we want to promote the area in front of ​​Las Higuericas for sports tourism, leisure for young people and areas of free recreation and healthy sports activities”.

Stage one will be introduced at the beginning of next year and will see the tender for the drafting of the project so that we can have an accurate estimate of the costs and the time frame necessary to complete the work, which will be carried out in phases.

In addition, we will need authorisation from the Ministry for Ecological Transition, since it is an unurbanised area affected by the Coastal Law. It is anticipated that the complex will be directly managed by the municipality.

Included on the 18,000-square-meter plot that is closest to the rambla, located on Calle Catamaran, 16, between Parque Europa and Parque del Alheli, will be an 870-meter running circuit, two beach football courts, three beach volleyball courts, a large area for the storage of water sports equipment, and parking.

On the other plot of 20,500 square meters, at Calle Catamarán 20, located between the Parque del Catamarán and the Parque Juan Ramón Jiménez, the old Varadero restaurant will be demolished. This will be followed by the construction of a car park, a 3,000-square-meter esplanade area and a concert stage, as well as a 2,100-square-meter Pump Truck circuit with cambers, jumps and ramps, for skateboarders and cyclists. It will also include a large picnic and recreation area for families.

The construction of a Pump Truck circuit is in response to the demand of the young population of the municipality, according to the Youth councillor Nieves Moreno, who said that in a recent survey the facility came out as the number one request.

A Pump Truck is a circuit that can be travelled entirely by skateboard or bicycle; being propelled only by means of the inertia acquired in the jumps and cambers of the circuit, using the skill of the skater or cyclist. The tracks are “great fun and very versatile, and can be used for many urban disciplines such as bmx, mini bmx, inline skates, surf skate, roller skates or scooter,” said Moreno.