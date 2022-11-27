



CD THADER -2 BENFERRI CF – 1

BY STEVE HIBBERD

An unwanted winless run, which stretched back to 9 October (6 matches) for Thader, is thankfully now over. Although opponents Benferri are rock bottom of Preferente divison group 4, they still had to be beaten, and it was never easy from the word go.

Manager Raul Mora went for a side which didn’t include veteran striker Quino (although he did make a belated appearance, along with fellow sub Rulo). Here’s the starting attack minded line up – Chema, Lloyd, Guido, Pascual, Rosquin, Javi, Ruben, Rafa, Dani Lucas, Pedro Juan, Berni.

Following a first half mainly void of incidents and excitement, Thader took the lead on 60 Mins. Ruben gave the Benferri keeper no chance, when his long-range strike was a goal as soon as the ball had left his foot.

It was 2-0 some 5 mins later, when a right-wing corner to the far post was met by captain Llloyd, who rose majestically to powerfully head the ball into the back of the net. Although Benferri pulled one back on 81 mins, Thader were able to prevent them equalising, thus putting an end to that elusive 3 points.

During the week, Rojales council announced that ex youth team player Xavi Simons, would have an artificial pitch municipal stadium named after him.

Xavi is currently in Qatar with the Holland squad, hoping to feature in 1 or more of their matches. His move to PSV Eindhoven in the summer has proved sucessful, resulting in his call up for the Dutch squad.

Next up for Thader is a trip to local rivals Redovan. Check CD Thader facebook page for details on date and time of this Preferente league match.