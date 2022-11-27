



Bigastro defeat 2ndR G16 leaders Guardamar

By Andrew Atkinson

Sporting de San Fulgencio took three points in a 3-0 away win at Elche Dream CF A on Saturday to remain top of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 on 27 points.

Fifth placed Aspe UD A defeated UDF Sax 1-0, CF Atletico Algorfa defeated Racing San Miguel 1-0 to continue Racing’s woes as they remain in the lower echelons of the table in 16th spot, with 6 points.

CD Cox defeated UD La Coca-Aspense A 3-0, to ease away from the bottom half of the table in 11th place, on 9 points, with UD slipping to 15th on 7 points.

Pinoso CF A returned a 3-0 away win at CF Rafal to go second on 24 points, with Rafal dropping to 14th on 7 points.

CD Montesinos’s winning form came to a halt following a 2-0 away win at sixth placed UE Crevillente FB A, but the Montesinos based club remain in fourth spot on 21 points.

Bigastro CF defeated league leaders Guardamar Soccer CD away 3-2 in the 2nd Regional Group 16 to go into 6th position ahead of Sunday’s fixtures.

