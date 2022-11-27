



Maria José Costa Medrano, a lawyer by profession, has resigned from the San Miguel de Salinas council to pursue a career as a Public Prosecutor. She said that the offer was one that she could not refuse, but that the new duties force her to disassociate herself from her political office as councillor.

María José Costa has been a councillor in San Miguel for almost eight years, first as a member of UPyD in coalition with the PP, but in the current mandate in opposition with Ciudadanos.

She served as councillor for the Environment, opposing the construction of a plant for the treatment of organic waste and the generation of compost in the municipality before moving to Education, where she opened the Public Nursery School providing non-compulsory education from 0 to 2 years of age.

On resigning from her post, Costa Medrano, with a long career in the legal profession, said that does not dismiss the possibility of returning to politics in the future. A spokesman for her party said that he hadn’t given up hope of her standing in the municipal elections in May 2023