



Orihuela’s dedicated service to care for the victims of gender violence (Semavig) has attended a total of 131 women throughout 2022 so far, which represents an increase of 48 percent compared to the previous year.

The Councillor for Equality-LGTBI, Patricia Menárguez, has indicated that “we are facing a crime against which we must continue to influence, maintaining firm positions, responding to all the denialist manifestations of it and fighting for its eradication.”

The councillor has detailed that, of the total number of users, 98 accessed the comprehensive psychosocial care service and, of these, 87 filed a complaint and 68 of them obtained protection orders. Another 33 women went to Semavig to request information and guidance regarding the services available. By age groups, the highest incidence rates are concentrated in the segments between 38 and 47 years and between 28 and 37 years. Three minors have also been cared for.