



The Royal British Legion Concert Band commence a very busy December with a Christmas Spectacular Charity Concert at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre, San Fulgencio, together with Crescendo Choir and well known guest singer Leroy Morales on Friday 9th.December.

The show will once more be ably compered by Keith Nicol and will start at 7.30 pm.

Admission is free and there will be a raffle with all proceeds going to AAN (Asociación de ayuda al necesitado), association to help people in need, so please come along and join us in what promises to be a fantastic evening and at which you will be helping to raise money for a most worthwhile cause.

The band have many more concerts during in December, details will follow soon.