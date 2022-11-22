



The Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, accompanied by the Councillor for Education, Ricardo Recuero, the Second Deputy Mayor, Carmen Gómez, and the Councillor for Youth, Domingo Paredes, presented the awards to 105 students from Torrevieja, for a total amount of almost €50,000.

“With the purpose of contributing to school success, promoting the quality of teaching and valuing and rewarding the school effort of Torrevieja students.

“This first call aims to add a stimulus for students, encourages dedication to study and thus recognises excellence in new generations.

“It is a call with which the City Council rewards and promotes the culture of effort and self-improvement of the students of Torrevieja,” said a spokesperson from Torrevieja Youth Academy Excellence Awards.