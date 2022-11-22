



The Torrevieja Weather at school project is underway following the installation one of the automatic weather stations.

The project, in collaboration with Torrevieja City Council, Agamed and Proyecto Mastral, seeks to bring interest in meteorology, astronomy and nature closer to all schools in the city.

During this course continuation with the installation of manual rain gauges will be made with the students taking rainfall data and carry out outreach activities.

Thanks to all the directors of Colegio Maestro Salvador Ruso for facilitating the installation and start-up of the weather station whose data you can already consult on the website: www.eltiempoentorrevieja.es