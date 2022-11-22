



Redovan dance ace José Luis Ruiz Cases, influenced by a Russian tutor in Alicante, talks exclusively to Andrew Atkinson about his road to stardom.

“I began dancing relatively late, compared to most people in the dance world, aged 22, when I started taking social dance classes, but it wasn’t enough – I wanted more,” said José.

“That’s when I moved to Alicante, where a Russian dance instructor had just opened up a studio – I was his first student.

“Nobody influenced this decision, except for myself and my burning desire to dance,” he reflected.

“The only person who had any impact was my social dance teacher, who told me about the Russian instructor and put me in contact with him,” added José.

José, 43, winner of the series ‘The Magnificent 7’ – a series similar to Strictly Come Dancing – in 2011, said: “My greatest achievement was rising to the highest category of sports dance, category A, and being recognised.”

José, co-star of Strictly Dance Spain with Torrevieja based Katie Street, said: “My greatest disappointment has been being federated and competing at a good level and having to interrupt the season – because I was left without a dance partner.”

*Part 2 of The Leader Exclusive interview with José Luis Ruiz Cases continues next week.