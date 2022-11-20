



Leeds United will announce a World Cup break friendly against Elche on Tuesday as the team look to keep things fresh in the absence of competitive football, according to ondacero.es. The match is likely to be played in early December.

Elche are looking to take advantage of the Whites’ stay at Oliva Nova Golf resort with an invite to play at their Festa d’Elx tournament at the Martínez Valero stadium. They also hope to play a second friendly against Championship outfit Watford.

Keeping the team fit, fresh and firing is always a good move and a friendly fixture against seems like the perfect way to do so.

The fixture may also be a solid chance to give a run out to some of Leeds United’s Premier League 2 stars, it would be a good opportunity for them to prove to Marsch they’re worthy of a place in his first-team squad.