Last Sunday, the Autonomous Championship was held in Alcoy. The Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club obtained magnificent results, managing to qualify its two gymnasts for the next Spain National Championship scheduled for December 14-18 in Zaragoza.

Ilona Boychuk got the silver medal and, therefore, was proclaimed Autonomous runner-up in the juvenile category; and Valeria Vorontsova achieved fourth position in the juvenile category.