



Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja CF B defeated Atletico Crevillente 2-1 in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 on Saturday to ease relegation worries.

Esteban and Caicedo netted the important goals that left Crevillente in the relegation zone on 2 points.

Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja bagged a vital three points in a bid to ease away from the table bottom end on 4 points.

Bigastro CF defeated CF Atletico San Fulgencio A 3-1 to move up to sixth, Santa Pola CF B defeated CD Horadada away 3-2.

CF Popular Orihuela defeated CF United Elche A 5-2 in a seven goals thriller to go second on 19 points.

Callosa Deportivo CF A took a point in a 2-2 home draw against leaders Guardamar Soccer CD (24 points) to consolidate fourth place on 18 points.

Alguena CF defeated La Coca-Aspense A 2-0 away from home to take three points easing relegation worries at the bottom end of the Valencian 1st Regional Group 8 on Saturday.

*Sunday’s fixtures full results round-up will appear online at www.theleader.info.