



Pilar de la Horadada commemorates the Day of Santa Cecilia, patron saint of musicians, with different performances and musical activities, a parade, a gathering of new musicians, and the presentation of the new choir of the “Mariana Baches” Professional Conservatory of Music.

The first event, Sunday 20 at 7:00 p.m., is the Unión Musical Horadada performing in the Parish Church of Ntra. Sra. del Pilar.

On Thursday 24 at 5:30 p.m., students of the “Mariana Baches” Professional Conservatory of Music perform with the presentation of the new choir of the conservatory at the Casa de Cultura.

On Friday 25 at 7:30 p.m., you can enjoy Rondalla Viejas Glorias and then, Coral Horadada at the Casa de Cultura.

On Saturday 26, there are a number of events, starting at 11:00 a.m. with the Unión Musical Horadada – Playful- Musical Activities at the School of the UMH (Avda. La Carrasca, 10), and at 11:30 a.m., the Unión Musical Horadada perform at the UMH School (Avda. La Carrasca, 10), and finally, at 6:00 p.m., the School of Modern Music Rock Experience at the Casa de Cultura.

The event culminates on Sunday 27 at 10:30 am with the Unión Musical Horadada leading a parade, featuring new musicians.