



The III cycling challenge inaugurated in 2019 by Los Montesinos has become a calendar date that will take in a 145km route this year from Caravaca de la Cruz to Los Montesinos.

“A great challenge of 145 kilometres that unites the towns of Caravaca de la Cruz and Los Montesinos.

“This year we have changed the direction of the route, so that we can finish in Los Montesinos, adding to the challenge a drop of more than 1,100 metres.

“The challenge will be held together with the local association of Los Montesinos ‘Comando Ciclista Los Montesinos’,” said sports councillor Ana Belén.

The 2022 challenge will take place on December 4, with registration and information available at Los Montesinos Town Hall, costing €20 pp.