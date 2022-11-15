



Katie Street’s Leader Exclusive interviews in Part 3 talks about Strictly Dance Spain, founded by Guardamar based Loris D’Intino.

“Loris is a businessman with a lot of vision – with a professional background in music,” said Katie, who performed in Georgian Dance Master Class in Latin Dance and Dance Party in Torrevieja.

“He started playing in a band, aged 15, and was known for his unique ‘Italian night’ concerts.

“Loris played the piano and sang Italian songs from the 70s and 80s, getting the whole stage to sing along with him. “Today he still uses the same idea, but including classics like ABBA, Boney M, Bee Gees, Beatles and his specialty, Celentano, Toto Cutugno, etc.

“He dedicates a lot of time and energy to the company Strictly Dance Spain and has big plans for the future.

“We are currently preparing for this new project. From 2023, we want to present a different show, which we hope will be a big success.

“The show will be a passion combat of Flamenco and Ballroom dancing.

“We have found exceptional professional Flamenco dancers and are starting to build our new show.

“We want to present this show, not only in Spain – but also outside of Spain.

“Our wish is to find a production partner to have the first show outside of Spain in Great Britain.

“Our professional dancers will put on a thrilling show, that is sure to be a night to remember.”

Loris, manager of real estate company casaiberia.es España, said: “This is a great opportunity for people to get an insight into the culture and way of life in Spain.

“It will be a fun-filled night, with exciting performances by professional dancers that will transport you into the heart of Spain!

“At the same time of uniting our paths with Strictly Dance Spain we have discovered the desire to also unite our lives with rings and marriage.”

Katie, who also stages Dance Fitness Classes, said: “The Latin step classes are ideal for getting top health benefits, burning calories, improving cardiovascular health, tone muscles, enhance the body future, flexibility and strength, along with reducing stress.”

Katie, who starred in Strictly Ballroom with José Luis Ruiz at Campoverde during the summer, said: “Jose is a professional dancer who has also competed and won on television series, such as the magnificent 7, similar to Strictly Come Dancing, and coming out as the winner of the entire series.“

*Next week Redovàn based José Luis Ruiz talks to The Leader in another Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Exclusive.