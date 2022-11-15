



The Echinocactus Grusonii, aptly named the golden barrel cactus or golden ball, being almost perfectly round when juvenile.

They are beautiful with their evenly spaced rows of spines on deeply ribbed lobes.

As they slowly grow, it’s not uncommon for them to stretch out, becoming more oval than circular.

As with most cacti, the secret to successful growth is very well draining soil. A true desert plant, they cannot handle standing in water, causing root rot.

Plant in very well draining soil in the brightest, sunniest location you have. The cactus can be a large plant when fully mature, up to 6ft tall.

They need to be at least 6in wide, which can take about 15 years, before producing flowers which grow in whorls around the top and flower between 2-6 weeks in spring or summer.

The trick to get a golden cactus to bloom is to ensure it has full sun exposure during the growing season.

It also needs a phosphorus rich fertiliser at least once a month, from April-September to encourage flowers.

Another tip is to withhold water for a few months before the growing season, as a simulated drought will mimic its natural growth cycle in the wild.

Easy to propagate as they sprout ‘pups’ at the base of the plant. Slice it away from the mother plant using a sharp knife, letting the pup dry out until the cut area forms a slight callus.

Plant in a container filled with coarse cactus-mix potting soil. Water immediately, then limit watering until the new plant roots itself.

Re-pot every two years at the start of the growing season, or in summer, wearing thick leather gloves. Leave to dry for a week, and begin to water lightly, reducing risk of root-rot.