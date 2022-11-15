



The lead up to Christmas is always a busy time for Spangles and this year is no exception. They’ve chosen The Grinch as their 2022 theme, which should prove popular with the youngsters and adults alike. “We wanted to have a bit of fun with a new song and The Grinch fits the bill nicely” said Chorus Manager, Lyn Baines. “Everyone loves the idea and you’ll see us singing in various locations, sporting our Grinch t-shirts and Grinch earrings (made by new chorus member, Kate Purdom).”

They’ve already completed their first singing event this year, at the hugely successful Artisan Fair at La Nueva Taberna on Mazarrón Country Club. aIf you’d like to catch a performance, here’s a list of when and where they will be singing this year:

1 December – 20.00, Christmas Lights Switch On, Spanglish, Balsicas

4 December – 11.30 & 13.30, Pink Ladies Christmas Fun Run, La Zenia Boulevard

8 December – 11.00, Christmas at Unica Garden Centro San Javier

14 December – 18.00, Christmas at Zarco’s Cocktail Bar Avda Rio Nalón, Los Alcázares

15 December – from 14.00, Rio Nalón Christmas Sing!,Tipsy Thistle, Boochies & Le Petit Bistrot

So, why not pop along and get in the festive mood at these events?

Spangles is a ladies’ a cappella chorus, singing in four part harmony. They rehearse every Thursday, from 10.30 am to 1.00 pm at Centro Municipal Las Claras, Calle Helena, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares and visitors are always welcome. If you’d like to book the chorus for an event or you are thinking about joining them, you can find out more on their website: www.spangleschorus.com or email info@spangleschorus.com