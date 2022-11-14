



Crescendo International Choir has several concerts planned, including two with the Royal British Legion. One will be held Friday, December 9 at Cardinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio at 1930 while on Friday December 16, both groups will perform Christmas music together in the evening at the main plaza in Torrevieja.

In addition, Crescendo International Choir plans three free concerts of its own, mixing a variety of popular songs like The Rose, made famous by Bette Midler, and Hallelujah by Leon Cohen with Christmas songs like Jingle Bell Rock and White Christmas. The first concert will take place at Salt Church in Los Montesinos on Saturday, November 26 at 1800. Crescendo concerts are also planned for Saturday, December 10 in Benijofar’s Catholic Church at 2000 as well as Saturday December 17 at 1800 at La Siesta Church in Torrevieja.

If interested in joining Crescendo, see the Crescendo website at crescendo-choir.com. The choir would be delighted to have more male singers, especially basses. The choir includes sopranos, altos, tenors and basses. The group sings a variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical, in English and Spanish. Rehearsals take place at Rincon de Miguel Restaurant in Los Montesinos Mondays between 17:45 to 20:00. All singers are welcome!