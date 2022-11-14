



SC Torrevieja defeated Pinoso CF A 4-0 on Sunday to go into second place in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 on 19 points.

CFE Il-Licitana defeated UDF Sax A 1-0, with leaders CF Sporting San Fulgencio defeating Albatera CF 2-1 away, to go top on 21 points.

Sporting Dolores CF defeated CD Cox away 2-0 in the Valencia 1st Regional G8 on Saturday to jump three places to 12th, easing relegation worries.

Fourth placed CD Montesinos defeated CF Atletico Algorfa away 2-1. UE Crevillente FB A defeated Aspe UD A away 2-1 to go fifth, with Aspe dropping to sixth.

Elche Dream CF A hit five goals in a 5-2 win against Racing San Miguel to move up to seventh, with Racing dropping to 15th.

CF Rafal bagged four goals in a 4-1 home win against UD La Coca-Aspense A to move into 10th place, with UD dropping to 13th.

CF Popular Orihuela Deportivo hit At. Crevillente for 6

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 it was seventh heaven for leaders Guardamar Soccer CD, gaining a 7-0 landslide win against CD Benijofar.

Sporting Saladar defeated mid-table CF United Elche A away 3-2. Callosa Deportivo CF A went nap with a 5-0 away win at CD Athletic San Fulgencio A.

Santa Pola CF B defeated Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja CF B 2-0; CF Sporting Albatera hit six in the 6-1 win against Bigastro CF.

CD Altet and Atletico Benejuzar A took a point apiece in a 2-2 draw. Formentera CF bagged four goals in a 4-1 win against CD Horadada.

CF Popular Orihuela Deportivo defeated Athletic Crevillente away 6-0, dropping to fifth on goals difference with 16 points, with Crevillente remaining in the lower echelons of the table.