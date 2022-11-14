XXXII Cartageneros Bowling Championship of Horadada Bowling Club.





The XXXII Cartageneros Bowling Championship of the Horadada Bowling Club took place on the occasion of the 2022 Patron Saint Festivities this month.

President of Horadada Bowling Club, Petronilo Martínez, Secretary of Horadada Bowling Club, Pedro Ambrosio Sáez, President of Cartagena Bowling Federation, Diego Segovia, Secretary of Cartagena Bowling Federation, Salvador Giménez, along with the Representative of Sponsoring Company S.T.V. Management S.L., Inma Martínez were in attendance.

The Mayor, José María Pérez, and Councillors for Sports, Festivities, and Citizen Security, José Antonio Martínez, Susi Sánchez, and Marina Sáez, respectively, were also present.

After the tournament, the qualifiers of the Cartageneros Bowling Championship of the Horadada Bowling Club were: Group of Local Teams: 2nd Classified – Manuel Carrasco’s Team. 1st Classified – Team of José Avilés.

General Equipment Group: 4th Place – Pacheco Segur (Torre Pachecho). 3rd Classified – Villaescusa Group (San Javier).

2nd Classified – Transport Traysho (Pilar de la Horadada)..1st Classified – Golden Spike (La Unión).

All the members of the Government Team present congratulated all those classified and José María Pérez said: “It has been an exceptional championship, all of you deserve first place”.