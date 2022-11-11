



Details of the Turisme Comunitat Valenciana budget for next year for the province of Alicante, funding specifically targeted at tourism, was set out this week, with an increase of more than 1.5 million euro being shared across the province.

The Valencia regional secretary for tourism, Frances Colomer, explained that the 1.5 million euro increase compared to 2022 means that the tourism budget for 2023 is set at 39,270,569 euro for Alicante provincial tourism.

One of the investments highlighted has been the one allocated to the areas and towns affected by the fire in the Vall d’Ebo. So that special tourism revitalisation and governance plans will be carried out. Specifically, there will be three plans through which they will receive a total of 270,000 euro in 2023.

On the other hand, the head of Turisme highlighted that, in 2023, “from Turisme we will allocate 2,260,000 euro to promote the Tourism Sustainability Plans of Altea, Alicante and the Vall de Pop Community”.

Within the framework of the Next Generation EU Funds, Colomer highlighted that more than 4.5 million euro will be provided to the destinations of Alicante, Vall de Pop, Altea and Benidorm for their ordinary Sustainability Plans.

In addition, the European funds will also reach other destinations such as Dénia, Torrevieja, Alcoy, Benissa and Finestrat, to which will be added Benidorm, Benitatxell, El Campello, Elche, Guardamar del Segura, Santa Pola, Alfàs del Pi, Alicante and Villajoyosa.