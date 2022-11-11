



Nearly 400 primary school students from all over the Alicante province received the Extraordinary Prize for Academic Performance this week at the Gran Teatro of Elche, for their schoolwork during the 2020-2021 academic year.

The general director of Educational Innovation and Planning, Reis Gallego, the territorial director of Education, David Vento, and the councillor for Education, María José Martínez, presided over an act in which the best academic records of the past year of 159 educational centres were awarded, across 25 towns of the Alicante province.

Amongst the recipients were students from Elche (67), Crevillente (12) and Santa Pola (11), as well as primary students from Elda (19), Petrer (17), Novelda (19), Aspe (11) and Sax (7), among other municipalities.

The act was carried out in two sessions and has been resumed after the health restrictions during the height of the pandemic.