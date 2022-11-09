



Orihuela’s Department of Infrastructure has begun renovation works on the drinking water network in several streets of the La Regia area of the Orihuela Costa.

Specifically, the works will be carried out on calles Isla Menorca, Isla Conejera, Isla Mallorca and Isla Ibiza, as well as the surrounding areas, which will include calle Isla Formentera.

The work involves 1,450 metres of new ductile iron pipes, made of a highly durable material. In addition, 104 new connections, gate valves, manholes and two fire hydrants will be installed.

The Councillor for Infrastructures, Ángel Noguera, has highlighted the importance of these works because “it is the network section of one of the oldest urbanisation areas and it was already necessary to renew the pipes to guarantee that the supply is carried out safely and without breakdowns”. “With this phase, we complete the renovation of the drinking water network in La Regia”, he added.

The renovation works will cost 241,767.45 euro, which will be financed from the Renewal Fund of the concessionaire for the drinking water distribution service, and its execution period is three months.