



On Friday 18 November, the ‘Abre la Boca’ Tapas Route begins in Los Alcázares, which is set to become a standard event in the gastronomic calendar, where a traditional ‘caña y tapa’ can be tasted in many bars and restaurants included in an informative map that will be available through the website www.abrelaboca.es.

The ‘Abre la Boca’ campaign, promoted by the local Council of Los Alcázares and with funding from the European Union and the Government of Spain, offers a different bite and sip in each of the restaurants. In this way, for the price offered in each of the establishments, you can enjoy a tapa accompanied by a beer, a glass of wine or a soft drink.

To make the route more dynamic and encourage participation, ‘Abre la Boca’ is going to raffle a delicious daily ham among the participants who try the most tapas each day, and a whole year of free beer among the most active consumers of the tapas route for those that have more than 12 different drinks registered, or 12 establishments visited.

The form of participation for both promotions is very simple and will be done through the web portal created for the campaign (https//abrelaboca.es). Each participant will only have to consume in the venues attached to the tapas route, upload a photo of the receipt, and fill out the form that will be found on the portal.

Repeating this simple process in other places or with other tapas will increase the chances of getting that daily ham or having the fridge full of beer for a year.

Of course, despite the promotion, it is worthwhile remembering to drink responsibly!