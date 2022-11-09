



The Valencia regional government has awarded one million euro for the reform and adaptation works of a building in Torrevieja that will house a residence with 30 places for people with functional diversity, as announced by the vice president of the Consell, Aitana Mas.

The money is destined for the adaptation to the new needs of use of the Delfina Viudes de Torrevieja building, which will include, in addition to the residence for people with functional diversity, with a reception centre for children and adolescents.

The vice president has pointed out that a “very necessary” project in the municipality is thus recovered, with an investment of 1,024,304 euro that allow the rehabilitation of a building whose works were completed in 2011. Now, she added, adaptation is necessary to the new regulations “so that the property complies with all the legal requirements to serve people with functional diversity and children and adolescents in foster care.”

With this new Torrevieja project, the vice-president has indicated, “attention to the most vulnerable population is reinforced not only in the municipality but also in the Vega Baja region and in the entire province of Alicante, which in some social facilities is in need of more places and more resources”.

Currently, in the Vega Baja region there are 18 centres and 792 places of different types for people with functional diversity, of which 654 are financed by the Generalitat, either through agreements with third-sector entities or the contract program with the centres managed by municipalities.

Aitana Mas visited the early care centre run by APANEE (Association of Parents of Students with Special Educational Needs) in Torrevieja, where she has held a meeting with representatives of the entity and professionals from the centre, whom she has congratulated for the “great work carried out to respond, as soon as possible, to the transitory or permanent needs presented by the boys and girls who come to them.

The APANEE centre has 70 early care places, of which 63 are financed by the Ministry of Equality with an amount for 2022 of 129,654 euro.