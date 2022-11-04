



CD THADER – O CD ALMORADI – 0

CF SAN FULGENCIO – 2 CD THADER – 1

After scoring for fun, and full of confidence, at the start of the season, Thader have now run into a brick wall. What has gone wrong is a complete mystery, for it’s still the same players on display, but the chemistry between them is no longer there. Two matches which were definitely winnable, and on balance of play should have been won, were sadly squandered.

First up were second to bottom Almoradi in a preferente league fixture. This local derby is historically an action-packed end to end humdinger, but not this time around. Played at Formentera, as Thader’s Moi Gomez is currently undergoing a pitch re seeding, this Sunday evening match was well attended. The first action of note was on 20 mins, when Juan Pedro was cautioned for a hand in an opponent’s face, and can consider himself lucky not to have seen red. Having said that, Almoradi were putting it about a bit, and a stricter ref would have shown at least a further 3 yellow cards before half time. Both Rosquin and Dani Lucas found themselves in goal scoring positions, but a linesman’s flag denied them finding the net. Juan Pedro should have put the hosts ahead on 38 mins, but he tamely shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

In the second half, Thader continued their dominance. On the hour mark, a delightful corner by Ruben found Pascual in the centre of the goal, but alas his firm header was just off target. First Rosquin, then Juan, Jony and Dani Lucas, failed to convert good chances, as Thader just couldn’t get that all important goal. What did change was the bookings count, for both sides, as the match developed into a fiesty affair. So, a goalless draw did nothing for Thader’s ambitions of pushing for another end of season play off slot.

There wasn’t time to dwell on this poor performance, for a midday ko only 2 days later at San Fulgencio, was next up for Raul Mora’s men. This La Nostra Copa match was important in as much as it potentially gave them entry into the national Copa Del Rey. Last season, they were eliminated at the first hurdle by SC Torrevieja, and were desperate to avoid another banana skin against regional division opposition. Once again, Thader controlled play from start to finish, but once again, they failed to deliver. By half time they should have been 2 goals ahead before San Fulgencio took the lead on 38 mins when a corner was headed home by Matias. Earlier, a comical error almost produced an own goal, then midway through the half, a nailed-on penalty for hand ball was denied to the visitors.

Jony tried his luck from distance on 53 mins, but his effort lacked accuracy, and once again the hosts keeper wasn’t even tested. Straight from the long-punted goal kick, the ball fell nicely for Juan to chip the ball over Thader’s keeper Mirete, and into the back of the net. From the very next attack, Thader reduced the arrears. A clear foul on Jony inside the penalty area was penalised, leaving Lloyd to hammer home the resulting penalty. Ruben had a decent long-range effort on 61 mins, which was close, then on 80 mins, sub Youseef headed against the bar. So, even though they can be pleased with chances created, once again, lack of goals had resulted in an early cup exit.