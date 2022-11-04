



Marina Pérez Cerezuela has obtained a scholarship to begin her doctoral thesis in Gene Therapy at Oxford University after completing her studies at the Pablo de Olavide University in Seville.

Marina undertook her primary education at CEIP El Acequión while her secondary studies were carried out at IES Torrevigía.

The young researcher said that “we need more representation in leading universities by people with underrepresented backgrounds, like mine”, stressing that having attended these centers has given her the ability to ” see the world, approach and solve problems from a different perspective from that which is common at Oxford”.