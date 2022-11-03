



After being closed for 8 years, and in response to the demand of the public and educational centres, Torrevieja town hall has finally given in and reopened the Museum of Natural History for educational centres, families, and the general public, until December 17 with a total of 50 free guided tours.

The guided tours are financed by the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) in this year in which it celebrates its 25th Anniversary and are included in the program of the XIV Science Week «25 years UMH», organised by Ars Creatio and the UMH, always with the collaboration of the Council of Torrevieja.

The Museum of Natural History, located on Avenida Estación s/n, will open on Wednesday and Friday mornings for educational centres in two shifts (at 10:00 and 11:30), and at various weekend hours. week, from Friday afternoon, Saturday morning and Sunday morning for families and the general public who have previously registered. Specifically, the opening days are:

For educational centres: November 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25 and 30, and December 2, 14 and 16.

For families and the general public: November 5, 11, 12, 20, 25, and 26, and December 3, 4, 9, 10, 17, and 18.

A maximum of 30 people will be admitted in each group.

The Torrevieja Natural History Museum contains specimens of Mammals, Ornithology, Herpetology, Ichthyology, Marine Invertebrates and Malacology. Thus, for example, we will find skeletons of bottlenose and striped dolphins, whales, collections of original nests (abandoned after the breeding period) and replica eggs of a total of 17 species of birds typical of the area, loggerhead turtles, marine molluscs from the Mediterranean Sea collected over the years on the coast of Torrevieja, as well as donations from particularly relevant individuals and several “jewels” inside claimed by museums in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia.