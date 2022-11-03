



Orihuela’s Councillors for Citizen Security, Antonio Sánchez, and for Emergencies, Guillermo Cánovas, have announced that it is now possible to submit complaints to the Guardia Civil at the Orihuela Costa security and emergency centre, located in La Zenia.

This service will be provided from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and an appointment can be made on the website www.guardiacivil.es. Outside these hours, care will be provided at the facilities in Torre de la Horadada.

In this way, the complaints office joins the 24-hour attention service of the Orihuela Local Police and the National Police immigration office, which provides the services of issuing the NIE and residence certificate during 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, and citizen information, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The Councillor for Citizen Security, Antonio Sánchez, has pointed out that the transfer of the Guardia Civil to the security and emergency centre is the result of the work of the area he directs in order to group all the services and thus provide a better service to citizenship. “We are satisfied that all the bodies and security forces occupy the facilities that were designed for that, so that citizens find all services in the same building and facilitating coordination between all security forces”, he added.

For his part, the Councillor for Emergencies has detailed that “the adaptation of the first floor of the building will soon be put out to tender so that both the SAMU and the Civil Protection service can be located there.