



EXCLUSIVE

A new fishing club is being launched in Los Balcones, Torrevieja by Samuel Ovadia, with membership open to interested parties.

“I am hopeful there will be enough interest within Los Balcones and surrounding areas to form a fishing society ‘Deep Sea Los Balcones Sea Fishing Society’ “, Sam told The Leader.

“Members can share information and share the cost of a small fishing boat.

“I am looking for members to join with new friends to go sea fishing together, with 25 people interested presently.

“It is planned to hold an inaugural Deep Sea Fishing Society meeting in January 2023, with the intention to have a committee of five members, who will decide everything together,” said Sam.

“There will be a chairman and treasurer within the committee and the plan is to build up the society to something special.

“It is not just about the fishing, but for members to make new friends to create a bond of friendship, and have social events” said Sam.

A WhatsApp group has been set up with interested people to get in touch, via: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Kr8T8vax8go2CElkm1DfEi

Caption: Deep Sea Los Balconies Sea Fishing Society.