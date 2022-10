The Draco Kwan Taekwondo club from Los Montesinos staged a technique Masterclass given by Javier Pascual, current champion of Spain and representative in the 2022 Korea World Cup.

Clubs invited to participate were Tayko Kwan Club, Club On Guardamar, and the Barbara Taekwondo Club, in what was an unprecedented event created in Los Montesinos.

Caption: Javier Pascual, Taekwondo Masterclass champion of Spain.