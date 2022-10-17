



Torry rampage against Racing!

SC Torrevieja hammered local rivals Racing San Miguel 5-0 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 on Sunday to move into sixth spot in the table, with Racing near the basement on three points.

Ramiro, Luis Carlos, and Enrique were amongst the goalscorers, with the latter beating two defenders to net at the far post following an assist from Hucha.

League leaders Aspe UD A hit Elche Dream CF A for six with a 6-2 eight goals encounter. CF Sporting de San Fulgencio took three points in defeating Pinoso CF A 2-1, to sit in second spot.

CFE Il-Licitana defeated CF Atletico Algorfa 2-1, with CD Cox drawing 2-2 at home against third place UE Crevillente FB A.

In the 2nd Regional Group 16 Atletico Benejuzar A and Sporting Saladar shared the points in a 3-3 thriller, with Sporting in second slot behind leaders Guardamar Soccer CD.

Atletico Crevillente and CD Benijofar also hit the goals trail, bagging three apiece in a 3-3 draw, with Benijofar dropping to 12th.

CF Sporting Albatera defeated CD Athletico San Fulgencio A 2-0, moving up to third place.

Valencia 1st Regional G8 and 2nd Regional G16 tables.