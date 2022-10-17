



One person died and two suffered serious injuries following a traffic accident on the AP-7 motorway, in the municipality of Benissa.

The Provincial Firefighters attended the scene, along with crews from the Benissa and Benidorm Fire Stations following the incident.

The Civil Guard Traffic were the first emergency service who arrived, regulating traffic on the interior of the AP-7, having to stop traffic in one of its lanes for safety reasons.

The crews and Firefighters, quickly began a wide deployment of carnage, necessary to carry out the release work.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident was an electric Tesla model, for which, before starting the release work, Firefighters had to eliminate the existing risk, due to its high-voltage battery.

Two occupants from one of the vehicles involved were rescued, being in a serious condition. Simultaneously, another crew of Firefighters, proceeded to free a deceased person from the other vehicle involved.

Two SAMU Ambulances and a S.V.B. with their corresponding Sanitary Technicians attended the scene.

During the work of releasing the people trapped in the damaged vehicles, members of the Traffic Civil Guard were providing protection coverage to the intervening services, due to the influx of road traffic.

