



The annual Pilgrimage of Our Lady Santa María del Rosario de Pinar de Campoverde returned this year, after two years without being able to celebrate due to Covid-19.

Mayor, José María Pérez, Councillor for Fiestas, Susi Sánchez, Mayor for Social Services, Marina Sáez, and Councilor for the Environment, Pedro Miguel Moya were in attendance.

“I thank all the attendees and participants, and especially the people in charge of the organisation, Tomás, María, Sixto and Pilar, among others,” Mayor Pérez.

The event began in the Capilla del Pinar, in the Municipal Sports Centre, with the Prayer of the Holy Rosary, followed by the Holy Mass officiated by the priest-parish priest Don José Antonio García Martínez.

The delivery of rods was made to all those present and the expected Pilgrimage, accompanied by horsemen, with the Offering of Flowers to the Virgin and the release of eight Doves for Peace in the world were carried out.

Music was provided by the Rondalla Viejas Glorias with over 150 attendees treated to a delicious paella cooked by Paellas Gigantes “El Tirol”.