Los Montesinos Sports Councillor Ana Belen competed in the 2022 Chamonix UTMB Mont-Blanc fulfilling lifetime expectations.

“It was a long-awaited and most desired trip for years to live first-hand the experience of running in the cathedral of the world of trail running, in the Alps,” said Ana.

Montesinos Sports Councillor Ana Belen: 2022 Chamonix UTMB Mont-Blanc.

“When the time comes the physical conditions are not optimal, not ideal, however, the company and the experience of enjoying the Mont Blanc massif and running a few km of the CCC (Courmayer-Champex Lac-Chamonix) have fulfilled my expectations,” added Ana.

