



Los Montesinos Sports Councillor Ana Belen competed in the 2022 Chamonix UTMB Mont-Blanc fulfilling lifetime expectations.

“It was a long-awaited and most desired trip for years to live first-hand the experience of running in the cathedral of the world of trail running, in the Alps,” said Ana.

“When the time comes the physical conditions are not optimal, not ideal, however, the company and the experience of enjoying the Mont Blanc massif and running a few km of the CCC (Courmayer-Champex Lac-Chamonix) have fulfilled my expectations,” added Ana.

Caption: Montesinos Sports Councillor Ana Belen: 2022 Chamonix UTMB Mont-Blanc.