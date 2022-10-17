



THE State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has awarded El Tiempo Torrevieja Proyecto Mastral one of its annual collaboration awards, the SINOBAS 2022 Award.

The national award is for Torrevieja involvement in the notification of unique atmospheric phenomena within the SINOBAS programme.

They received the award from the territorial delegate of AEMET, Jorge Tamayo, at the meteorological observatory at IES Torrevigía, where students with special educational needs help with data collection.

*Video award ceremony: https://youtu.be/y4gJGSYQqlM