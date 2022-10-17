



Worshipful Brother Peter Johnson, the Worshipful Master of Arenal Deportiva Lodge No 65, accompanied by several of his Senior Lodge Officers were delighted to attend the Raquel Paya special needs school in Denia on Thursday the 13th of October to make a donation of one thousand euros.

The Lodge members were treated to a tour of the school by Principal Miguel Ivars and Secretary Oscar Caselles. They were shown some of the projects being undertaken by the students, which included a stop motion animation photography project and an interactive painting project by 2 specialised teachers visiting from Cuba!

The visit was completed by a delightful serving of coffee and cakes, made and presented by students at the school. Worshipful Brother Peter stated that the Raquel Paya special needs school was his chosen charity as Master of the Lodge and, as the Raquel Paya school was very dear to his heart, it was a great pleasure to be able to donate funds to such a worthwhile and deserving cause.

The money was raised partly from the proceeds of a very successful barbecue held by the brethren, partners and friends of Arenal Deportiva Lodge, and part of the proceeds from the Provincial golf tournament held earlier in the summer. Peter went on to say that the Arenal Deportiva Lodge has many other fund-raising projects being planned, and he very much looks forward to hopefully being able to continue the Lodge’s support for these special children.

The picture shows our Worshipful Master, WBro Peter Johnson, presenting the cheque to the Principle, Miguel Ivars.

