



Sometimes known as the sun rose, or moss rose, the Portulaca is a truly beautiful, easy to grow low growing ground cover type plant.

Growing in a mixture of colours of pink, red, yellow, orange, deep lavender, cream and white.

Portulaca flowers will tolerate many kinds of soil, but prefer sandy, well-drained soil and love the full sunlight, ideal to grow on the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida.

Suitable for containers and hanging baskets, the portulaca plants will grow out and over the edges of the containers, which make a grand display of their truly striking, vibrant coloured blooms.

These plants are excellent for their high heat and drought tolerance and will easily seed and spread themselves very well.

However, you may need to control them to keep portulaca plants from becoming invasive to areas where they are not wanted.

The cylindrical foliage of the portulaca flower retains moisture very well, meaning regular watering is not needed. Just a light watering will do, as their root-zone is very shallow.

When planting, it’s not necessary to cover the seeds at all, as they only need the sun to sprout and grow.

These wonderful plants will also help attract butterflies to your gardens.