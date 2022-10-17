



10 months to prepare for World Cup – Wiegman

Ahead of England women’s team arriving at Pinatar in November manager Sarina Wiegman has scuppered reports she has signed a new contract.

“I’m very happy with the contract I have,” said Wiegman, who lead the Lionesses to the Euro 2022 title.

Reports claimed Wiegman had agreed a new contract until 2027, overriding her current contract until 2025.

England arrive in Murcia in preparation for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with games against Japan and Norway in San Javier in November.

Dutch born coach Weigman said there had been talks with the Football Association over a new contract.

“I feel very valued, we have had conversations, very good ones, and we’re all happy. I’m happy, the team is happy, the FA is happy,” said Wiegman, appointed England boss in September 2021.

Next month’s visit to Pinatar Arena

“We have a couple of tournaments to go and it’s very comfortable,” she said, ahead of The Lionesses international camp at Pinatar Arena football centre.

“I hope we keep it that way and keep performing well,” said Wiegman, 52, formerly in charge of the Netherlands.

Friendlies against world champions USA and the Czech Republic in October came on the back of having qualified for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

November Pinatar fixtures: Japan is on 11 November (KO TBC) and Norway on 15 November (KO TBC).

“We just try to play well and that’s what we do every time,” said Wiegman.

“We control what we can control and try to get better all the time,” she said.

“I hope a change of scenery and good climate in Spain can contribute to keeping the players fresh.

“We have 10 months to prepare for the World Cup,” added Wiegman.