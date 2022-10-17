



WAYNE Sumner began his singing career performing in and around Blackburn, Lancashire, continuing in the nineties when he moved to Toronto, Canada.

“I have been singing in and around the Costa Blanca during the summer, having come third in the Costa Blanca Search for a Star Competition held in Villamartin,” said Wayne.

Bigastro based Wayne, 62, whose shows came to a standstill following Covid-19, said: “After covid initially hit in 2019 and what followed in the period thereafter I’m back to what I love best – being on stage.

“I had moved to Spain to help my mum, as her husband, now passed, had severe dementia when covid hit,” he said.

“I was fortunate enough to be contacted by a local professional entertainer and friend, Debbie H, who kindly gave me some singing equipment to use during lockdown.

“This proved invaluable, as I sang every day, posting the songs on the internet. The feedback was amazing and gave me confidence to restart my career,” said Wayne.

On influences in his musical career, Wayne said: “The biggest early influences in music were David Bowie and Marc Bolan.

“I also loved the music of Sinatra, Dean Martin and Matt Munroe – favourltes of my parents.

“I receive the greatest encouragement from my mum and No.1 fan Joan Woodhouse, who recently became a star and TikTok sensation, known as ‘Grandma Joan’!.

“Most of the songs I perform are chosen, because they reflect important moments in my life and revoke memories of special times.”

Wayne, who is starring at The Yorkshire Pud Inn Algorfa on November 12, added: “Today, show songs are mainly from the Rat Pack, but also Beatles, Perry Como, Matt Munro, etc., and a few Bowie songs!”.

Looking ahead, Wayne who also has solo shows lined up, said: “I’m looking forward to working on an new project with local artists Debbie H and her son Jude who make up the Project Duo.

“We are producing a variety entertainment show, with a range of different music genres, including songs from the Rat Pack, the Divas and Pop music through the decades.”

Caption: Wayne Sumner: Influenced by David Bowie and Marc Bolan.