4,000 celebrate Pilar Paella Day





Pilar de la Horadada celebrated Paella Day – with 2,500 portions of rice served – for all the residents and visitors to taste the giant paella, with 76 peñas cooking their own paella during Valencian Community Day.

“Thanks to more than 4,000 people who participated in the Paella Day for their involvement and participation in all the events of the Fiestas del Pilar 2022, especially to Antonia Moreno, delegate of the Generalitat Valenciana who spent the day celebrating with us,” said a town hall spokesperson.