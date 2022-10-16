



CD THADER – 2 VILLAJOYOSA CF – 2

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Fresh from the previous weeks first defeat of the season at Callosa, Thader were seconds away from beating lowly Villajoyosa at Moi Gomez stadium last Friday evening. New goal keeper signing Chema, has returned to the club from regional side Torrevieja, but he marred his return by gifting the visitors a soft goal on 10 mins, when he flapped at a cross from the left, resulting in a simple tap in as a result.

The visitors did have the ball in the back of the net again before half time, but luckily for Thader, the linesman’s flag came to the rescue. Guido’s return from injury was short lived, when Fran replaced him as he hobbled off the pitch.

Juan Pedro levelled the scores on 80 mins, before Thader were awarded a penalty in stoppage time for handball.

This also resulted in Villajoyosa being reduced to 10 men for a 2nd yellow card, before Lloyd calmly smashed home the spot kick to make it 2-1. An unforced error by Ruben was seized on by the visitors, then 2 passes later, Chema was once again picking out the ball from the back of the net.

There was no time left for Thader to snatch a winner, which must have seemed like a defeat to all concerned.

Next weekend, Thader visit last seasons play off finalists Crevillente. Check out CD Thader facebook page for further information.