



CF Rafal and UDF Sax 6 goals thriller

CF Rafal and UDF Sax shared the points in a six goals 3-3 thriller in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 on Saturday.

CD Montesinos defeated Alguena CF away 2-0, taking them up to fourth place, ahead of Sunday’s fixtures, with UD La Coca-Aspense A taking a point in a 2-2 home draw against Sporting Dolores CF.

In the 2nd Regional Group 16 CD Altet returned a 3-1 away win at Sporting Costablanca, Callosa Deportivo CF A hit four in a 4-2 away win at Santa Pola CF B to move up to third place, ahead of Sunday’s fixtures.

CF Popular Orihuela defeated CD Horadada away 3-0, with league leaders Guardamar Soccer CD netting four goals in a 4-2 away win against CF United Elche A.

*Sunday’s results round-up will appear online at www.theleader.info

Nuestra Patron Virgin del Rosario Cup

THE triangular Nuestra Patron Virgin del Rosario Cup competition featured Young Spanish, Guardamar soccer CD and Inter City B.

The best Player Trophy Futbol award went to Juan Fernández (pictured).

“We are very grateful to Jove Español and Intercity for participating and collaborating with us.

“Thank you very much for everything to our City Council of Guardamar, the sports councillor and Mayor José Luis Sáez,” said a spokesperson.