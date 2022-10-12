



By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for former Spanish resident Tony Slater to meet sex icon Brigitte Bardot slipped through the net in Paris.

“I was awaiting the arrival of Brigitte Bardot on the Martini Terrace, Paris, where I was supposed to meet her.

“At the time she was the number one female star in the world,” Tony told The Leader.

Bardot, who celebrated her 88th birthday on September 28, often referred to by her initials B.B., is a former French actress, singer and model. Famous for portraying sexually emancipated characters with hedonistic lifestyles, she was one of the best known sex symbols of the late 1950s-60s.

Reflecting back on what could have been, octogenarian singer/entertainer and charity raiser Tony, 80, rued: “The plane that Brigitte Bardot was travelling on was four hours late.

“Who knows what would have happened, if it had been on time?”.

Tony quipped: “I believe Brigitte Bardot also still ponders to this very day what would happened – if we’d have met!”.