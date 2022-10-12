



By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

EMIL Filmby’s task of cycling on a BMX from Sweden to Barcelona has been achieved – after completing a gruelling 3,000 kilometres!

“After cycling through seven countries I finally arrived in Spain!,” Emil told The Leader.

Emil’s trip came on the back of months of producing a film of Torrevieja, that is yet to hit the screens after a setback this summer.

Undeterred, Emil, 34, who hit the road to cycle from his hometown in Òrebro, Stockholm, to Barcelona, said: “As I stood on the boardwalk in Barcelona with the Mediterranean sea behind me it was a joy to finally reach my destination of the journey – what a feeling,” said Emil.

Emil hit a tough stage of his ride, ahead of reaching Lyon in the second week of his marathon task: “It was a tough struggling period.

“Lyon’s geography is dominated by the rivers Rhone and Saone – a French city with an interesting bike ride through.

“It somehow felt beautiful – but rough at the same time. From one of Lyon’s many bridges I gathered what little power I had to continue south,” he said.

Prior to reaching the milestone of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Lyon was the next destination to conquer ahead of the last leg to Barcelona.

Emil revealed that he had to dig deep, after reaching Belgium, when mentally thinking he was about to quit: “I felt my body couldn’t take anymore – but quitting wasn’t an option,” he reflected.

Emil, a diabetic for two decades, who also took in countries, including Germany and Amsterdam, said: “It’s been an amazing journey – but this project is far from over.

“Work now begins on the adventure documentary I’ve been looking forward to creating for so long.”

*Emil is working on Premiering the film ‘Torrevieja – Sweden’s Paradise’ later this year, or spring 2023: “My work to sell the Torrevieja movie continues. A film I was very proud of,” said Emil.